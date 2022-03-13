SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was injured on Sunday morning after he was stabbed by his brother.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, at around 4:12 a.m., officers responded to a north side home for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived at the home, they reportedly found two brothers who had been involved in an altercation.

Officials determined that the two brothers had gotten into a fight when one of the brothers stabbed the other in the hand and shoulder.

The victim was reportedly treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The suspect, identified as a 62-year-old Sheboygan man, was arrested and referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.