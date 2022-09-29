SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother who is accused of killing her 8-year-old son was found competent to stand trial after a judge ordered a mental evaluation back in April.

41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock was back in court on Thursday where a judge deemed her competent to stand trial for strangling and killing Oliver Hitchcock.

She is being charged with one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide.

On March 30, 2022, Sheboygan Falls Police Department responded to a home on Plank Trail Lane for reports of a stabbing involving Hitchcock and her 8-year-old son, Oliver.

Upon arrival, officers found the boy laying on his back with bruising around his neck, consistent with being strangled, but there was no blood or other wounds. He was transported to a local hospital but would die from his injuries a few days later.

Natalia Hitchcock is expected to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on November 11.