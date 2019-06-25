Sheboygan: No one injured after report of shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sheboygan Police Department says no one was injured after shots were fired on Sheboygan’s south side Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they were dispatched to a residence in the area of Moenning Road and Fox Grove Road around 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Officers say they found evidence indicating shots had been fired in this location.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire and no injuries have been reported, according to police.

Sheboygan Police continue to process evidence and speak to witnesses at this time.

They say they believe the parties involved in this incident know each other and officials do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

Local 5 will update this story as information becomes available.