Sheboygan P.D.: 2022 Animal licenses available Dec. 1

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan police are reminding residents that animal licenses will be available starting Dec. 1.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Wednesday, 2022 Animal Licenses will be available at the department.

Officials note that every dog, cat, and miniature potbellied pig kept in the City of Sheboygan must have an annual license. The new licenses will be valid from January 1 through December 31.

For more information about animal licenses, please visit the Sheboygan Police Department’s website.