1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan P.D. and McDonald’s team up to promote bike safety in a delicious way

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
commuting by bike, bicycle17783461-159532

Bicyclists commuting to work in New York head for the Brooklyn Bridge. The crowded intersection of Jay Street and Tillary Street in Downtown Brooklyn is a challenging crossing for people pushing pedals.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department announced on Sunday that it has teamed up with McDonald’s to help promote bike safety within the community.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, McDonald’s has supported bike safety programs in Sheboygan for several years.

The support and partnership are providing officers with “Bike Safety Certificates” to be given out directly to bicyclists who are exhibiting safe bike practices.

Officials say some safe bike practices include wearing your helmet while riding and stopping at stop signs.

Police add that the “Bike Safety Certificate” includes a free apple pie coupon at the local McDonald’s fast food restaurant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"