Sheboygan P.D. and McDonald’s team up to promote bike safety in a delicious way

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department announced on Sunday that it has teamed up with McDonald’s to help promote bike safety within the community.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, McDonald’s has supported bike safety programs in Sheboygan for several years.

The support and partnership are providing officers with “Bike Safety Certificates” to be given out directly to bicyclists who are exhibiting safe bike practices.

Officials say some safe bike practices include wearing your helmet while riding and stopping at stop signs.

Police add that the “Bike Safety Certificate” includes a free apple pie coupon at the local McDonald’s fast food restaurant.