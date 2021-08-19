Sheboygan P.D. arrest two people in relation to recent car thefts, ask residents to check their vehicles

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking residents to check their vehicles and report any missing property after recent car thefts in the area.

According to the Department, on Thursday, at around 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the northeast side of Sheboygan for a report of people stealing from cars.

Officers report they were able to find and arrest two children under the age of 18 in relation to the car thefts. Police say they also recovered a lot of stolen property.

Following the thefts, the Department shared, “If your car has been broken into while parked in the north east area of Sheboygan and you are missing property please give us a call. If you can describe your property and we have it, we will return it.”

To check to see if police have your missing property, you can call 920-459-3333 or stop at the police desk.