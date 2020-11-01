LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan P.D. investigates disturbance involving handgun at after-bar party

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a disturbance involving a suspect who brandished and fired a handgun during an after-bar party on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, shortly before 3:30 a.m., police received multiple reports of a fight and gunfire from inside a residence located in the 1500 block of Main Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they spoke with several witnesses and determined that a fight had started after a group of men arrived at the after-bar party.

During the fight, one of the men is said to have displayed a handgun and discharged several rounds. Police say no one was struck by the gunfire and the fight resulted in only minor injuries.

The Sheboygan Police Department does not believe this is a random event and says there is no danger being posed to the community.

Officers report they have developed potential suspects and are continuing to investigate the disturbance. Anyone with information about the disturbance is encouraged to call Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball

Xtra Point High School Football: Kaukauna wins battle of unbeatens, Reedsville stays on top of Big East

FVL rallies past Reedsburg, Luxemburg-Casco rolls into sectional finals

Seymour cruises into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

FVL girls volleyball rallies past Reedsburg, Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer advances in penalty kicks