Sheboygan P.D. investigates disturbance involving handgun at after-bar party

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a disturbance involving a suspect who brandished and fired a handgun during an after-bar party on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, shortly before 3:30 a.m., police received multiple reports of a fight and gunfire from inside a residence located in the 1500 block of Main Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they spoke with several witnesses and determined that a fight had started after a group of men arrived at the after-bar party.

During the fight, one of the men is said to have displayed a handgun and discharged several rounds. Police say no one was struck by the gunfire and the fight resulted in only minor injuries.

The Sheboygan Police Department does not believe this is a random event and says there is no danger being posed to the community.

Officers report they have developed potential suspects and are continuing to investigate the disturbance. Anyone with information about the disturbance is encouraged to call Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.

