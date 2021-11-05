UPDATE: N 14th St. in Sheboygan reopens following investigation

FRIDAY 11/5/2021 2:12 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – N 14th Street in Sheboygan has reopened following a traffic accident investigation.

Sheboygan police report that several hours after N 14th Street at New Jersey Avenue was closed due to officers investigating a traffic accident in that area, the road has reopened.

No further information is available at this time.

FRIDAY 11/5/2021 11:48 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan road is closed in both directions as police investigate a traffic accident on Friday morning.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers are investigating a traffic accident that occurred at N 14th Street.

Due to their investigation, police have closed N 14th Street in both directions at New Jersey Avenue for an ‘extended period of time.’

Officials are asking residents to find alternative routes of travel for the time being. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.