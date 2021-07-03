Sheboygan P.D. reminds residents of Independence Day city ordinances and restrictions

People are silhouetted against a fireworks display by China’s Lidu Fireworks company, during the annual fireworks festival, Singapore, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – With Fourth of July festivities popping off, the Sheboygan Police Department wants to make sure residents keep in mind the city’s ordinances in place.

The Department says that those heading to the lakefront this weekend will need to abide by the following ordinances:

Alcohol possession and consumption is not allowed on any beach area within city limits.

Glass containers are not allowed on the beach and within any city park.

Boats and watercraft must remain clear of beaches.

No pets are allowed on the beaches with the exception of the Lakeview Park Beach area.

Police add that in an effort to minimize vehicular traffic and encourage exercise, the Police Department, with the assistance of the Police Cadet Post, will have one bike corral at the lakefront to encourage residents to ride their bikes instead of driving. The corral will be at Deland Park next to the Police Command Post and near the war memorial.

The corral will be free and available for holding normal-sized bicycles from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. Officials note that bicycles that are not collected by 11 p.m. will be impounded.

For more information on traffic restrictions and other city ordinances in place during the Fourth of July weekend, click here.