Sheboygan P.D.: Traffic impacts during Jaycee Holiday Parade

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – As Sheboygan residents gear up to celebrate the Jaycee Holiday Parade on Sunday afternoon, they should be aware of the following traffic impacts.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, during the parade, vehicle traffic, bicycle traffic, and parking are prohibited along the parade route, which runs from 7th and Pennsylvania Avenue north to Erie Avenue and west on Erie Avenue to N. 8th Street and back south to New York Avenue.

The Jaycee Holiday Parade will start at 5 p.m. and will last around 90 minutes long. Parade-goers are advised to dress warmly.

