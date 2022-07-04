SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July.

The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.

The following reminders were given by authorities:

Alcohol Alcohol possession and consumption are prohibited on any beach area in the city. Alcohol may be possessed and consumed on the area of Deland Park that is south of the pier (the vendor area), and on the grass area of King Park. No glass containers are allowed on the beach and within any city park.

Bonfires Recreational fires are allowed along Lake Michigan shoreline between 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fires can be no larger than 36” in diameter and 18” high. Do not bury fires at the end of the evening. Fires may be extinguished with water or left safely to burn.

Boats Boats and watercraft must remain clear of beaches.

Pets It’s best and much safer if you keep your pets at home while you enjoy the festivities. Pets are prohibited in all city parks and beaches except those designated and posted as being either on-leash or off-leash. This includes that pets are prohibited in both Deland and King Parks and their beaches.



Officials want the holiday to be safe and enjoyable for everyone heading to the lakefront.