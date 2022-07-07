SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have identified the person responsible for a shooting in Sheboygan on July 4 that escalated from a verbal dispute between two groups.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a suspect has been identified in the July 4 shooting incident that left a 40-year-old man with serious injuries. 22-year-old Lemarr Washington Jr. has been identified as the person responsible for the shooting. He is reportedly from Sheboygan

Authorities say that the incident started as a verbal dispute between two groups which escalated into the shooting. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Washington Jr.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-459-333. Due to the fact that he could still be armed, authorities ask the public to not engage Washington Jr.

Photo courtesy of the Sheboygan Police Department

There is no believed risk to the community, as the incident is isolated between the two groups. There were no additional threats made.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.