Sheboygan PD investigate motive after 31-year-old stabbed in the back

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back and taken to a hospital on Thursday.

According to a release, the man reported the stabbing around 4:45 p.m. near South 17th Street and Niagara before he was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Officers say nothing was taken from the 31-year-old Sheboygan man, who they report has non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact motive is unknown at this time, although the department believes there is a connection between the 31-year-old and the alleged stabber.

The investigation is ongoing and Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.