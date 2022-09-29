THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 8:21 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update regarding the crash on South Business Drive.

According to officers, the road is open to motorists.

No further details were provided.

THURSDAY, 9/29/2022, 6:15 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Thursday and they are asking the public to stay away for an undetermined amount of time.

According to a release, officers say S. Business Drive is currently closed in both directions between Indiana Ave. and Alabama Ave.

The department requests drivers use an alternative route for the time being.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed or if anyone is hurt. Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.