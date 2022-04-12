SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department says they are investigating gunshots that were fired in the area of the 600 block of North 25th Street.

According to authorities, the incident reportedly happened on April 11 around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found evidence that confirmed shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-459-3333.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.