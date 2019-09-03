Sheboygan PD investigating second threat to South High in two days

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Sheboygan Police are investigating a second school threat in two days. A 16-year-old Sheboygan resident has been arrested in connection to the threat.

Officials say a concerned parent told police on Tuesday that they had seen a social media post “inferring a threat to South High School.”

Sheboygan Police say they continue to investigate the matter, but have identified the teenager responsible for the posting.

According to police, the suspect claims in this case that the threat was not credible and there is believed to be no actual threat to the school or community.

The student has reportedly been referred to juvenile authorities. Classes were not interrupted during the investigation.

Sheboygan Police say this investigation is separate from Monday’s threat, adding the two threats are not believed to be related to each other.

On Monday, Sheboygan Police say a concerned parent reported a social media post much like the one reported on Monday, with an inferred threat to South High School.

Police investigated Monday’s incident and identified the 15-year-old student responsible for the post. This student was arrested.

Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the seriousness and ramifications of such threats as well as to monitor their children’s social media accounts, according to Sheboygan Police.