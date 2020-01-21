UPDATE: Sheboygan PD, Milwaukee Bomb squad determine suspicious package not dangerous

TUESDAY 1/21/20 11:33 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Sheboygan Police say a suspicious package found near the Social Security Administration building has been found to be not dangerous.

Police contacted the Milwaukee Bomb Squad to assist with assessing the package Tuesday morning.

The Bomb Squad determined the package was safe and roads have been reopened in the area.

There is no word yet on what was in the package.

TUESDAY 1/21/20 9:44 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Sheboygan Police are reportedly investigating a suspicious package Tuesday morning.

Police are asking the community to avoid the area surrounding N 26th Street and Wilgus Avenue. Roads are closed during the investigation, according to authorities.

According to officials, the package is located near the Social Security Administration building.

A safety perimeter is reportedly being created as a precaution while the package is investigated.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.