SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Before Sheboygan’s Memorial Day Parade starts, authorities want to remind residents where parking is allowed and where it is not.

According to authorities, no parking is allowed on the parade route between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of North 7th Street and Center Avenue. It concludes at Fountain Park.

Those who live on the parade route or use the affected streets are asked to make alternate arrangements for parking.

No additional information was provided.