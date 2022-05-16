SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation into a possible threat made to a middle school student associated with the Sheboygan Area School District is underway, and authorities believe the suspect is out of state.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on May 15 around 10 p.m., it was made aware of a possible threat to a middle school student. Based on the information from the police, the Sheboygan Area School District decided to continue with the school day as normal.

Officials spoke with multiple students that were mentioned in the messages. It was reportedly determined that the students were not responsible for the messages.

Authorities say they believe that the person who made the threat created a fake account. That account impersonated someone who was not responsible for the messages.

The threat is not believed to be credible and the source of the threat is thought to be someone in a different state.

The police department is advising residents to pay close attention to social media, as well as to report suspicious or threatening messages. Authorities also asked people to not share the messages to prevent unnecessary attention.