SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is reporting a massive power outage on the 1400 Block of Wilson Avenue due to a single-vehicle accident.

According to officers, a vehicle went off of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and then struck a house causing minor damage.

The crash caused one passenger to suffer minor injuries.

Officers also say the 1400 Block of Wilson Avenue will be shut down for 3-4 hours per Alliant Energy. Alliant is on the scene working to restore the power to the homes being affected.

