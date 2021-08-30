UPDATE: S. 8th St & Indiana Ave reopened in Sheboygan

MONDAY 8/30/2020 6:45 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The area surrounding a motorcycle crash in Sheboygan has been reopened.

According to authorities, South 8th Street and Indiana Avenue are reopened.

There was no information regarding the status of those involved in the crash.

MONDAY 8/30/2021 5:46 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcycle accident in Sheboygan has the local police department asking residents to avoid the area of South 8th Street and Indiana Avenue.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a ‘serious’ motorcycle closed the area of South 8th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Authorities say the Sheboygan Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team will be investigating the area through mid-morning.

There was no information on any injuries to the motorist.

