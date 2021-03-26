UPDATE: S Business Drive reopened after multi-car accident

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FRIDAY 3/26/2021 9:22 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – South Business Drive has been reopened after a multi-car accident closed the road for several hours.

According to the Sheboygan Police, officers were investigating the accident, and the road was closed between Indiana Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Sheboygan Police ask to avoid area due to multi-car accident

FRIDAY 3/26/2021 7:59 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-car accident on South Business Drive is causing Sheboygan Police to have citizens find an alternate route.

According to the Sheboygan Police, the accident is on South Business Drive just south of Indiana Avenue. The road is closed between Indiana Avenue and Georiga Avenue.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

