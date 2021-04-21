LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan Police asks for help identifying playground vandalists

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying three vandalism suspects at Shaw Family Playground.

The Sheboygan Police Department says, on April 1 around 3:30 p.m. at the Shaw Family Playground three suspects were seen damaging a table. The three suspects were reportedly one adult and two juveniles.

The vandalism happened in the pavilion area at 2614 Pine Grove Avenue.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the suspects should contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

