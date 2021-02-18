UPDATE: Gas leak issue resolved, traffic returned to normal

THURSDAY 2/18/2121 7:18 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The situation at S. 14th Street and Indiana Avenue has been resolved and traffic has returned to normal.

The Sheboygan Police says the issue is taken care of, but there is no information on the cause of the incident.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Sheboygan Police asks to avoid area of S 14th St and Indiana Ave due to gas leak

THURSDAY 2/18/2021 6:35 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A natural gas leak is causing the Sheboygan Police Department to ask those to avoid the area of S 14th Street and Indiana Avenue.

There is no information regarding the cause of the leak, or how long Sheboygan Police expect the incident to last.

Sheboygan Police say the road is currently closed.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.