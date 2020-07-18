LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan police caution residents, heat levels rise in area

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan residents are being asked to take precautions when being outdoors on Saturday as heat levels are expected to rise in the area.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Sheboygan area starting on Saturday afternoon and heading into the evening.

Officials say residents in this area should expect head index values from 100-106 and should take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Police say the hot weather will cause the interior of vehicles to reach lethal temperatures in minutes so residents should avoid leaving pets in vehicles at any time.

Officials add that a Beach Hazards Statement for dangerous swimming conditions is in effect from 1 p.m. this afternoon through this evening for General King Park and Kohler-Andrae State Park Beaches.

