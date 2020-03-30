Sheboygan Police asks community for help in two burglary incidents

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating two burglaries that occurred at south side gas stations within the week of March 25.

According to officials, the first burglary happened on March 25 and the second on March 28.

Police say in each case the unknown suspects entered the gas stations through an unlocked or improperly locked door.

Deputies believe the main target of the burglaries appears to be cigarettes and vaping equipment.

The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is encouraged to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.