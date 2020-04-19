Closings
Sheboygan Police Department investigate serious two-vehicle crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a serious two motor vehicle crash that left two Wisconsin residents with serious injuries on Saturday night.

According to police, at around 11 p.m. deputies were dispatched after receiving notice of a crash involving an SUV and a passenger car in the area of Erie Avenue and N 10th Street.

Police say a 40-year-old Sheboygan man driving an SUV was struck by a passenger car being driven by a 16-year-old teen from Kohler.

After a preliminary investigation, deputies report the SUV was stopped at the red light on Erie Avenue at N 10th Street when it was struck by a passenger car.

Officials say both drivers were treated at the scene by Sheboygan Police Officers and Sheboygan Fire Department EMS and were later transported to local hospitals.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation by the Sheboygan Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

