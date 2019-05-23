Sheboygan Police Department investigate suspicious water entry Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a suspicious water entry into the Sheboygan River.

At approximately 10:50 AM, officers received a call of an unknown person, who dove into the river and did not resurface.

Officials along with the Coast Guard and County Dive Team began searching water and land for signs of the person but were unsuccessful.

Sheboygan Police also checked the area for additional witnesses and information but did not find anything.

The search has been called off pending any additional details.

If anyone has any information, they urged to call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920)459-3333.