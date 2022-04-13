SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a domestic incident that happened around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say they responded to the 1800 block of North 21st Street for a report of a woman who needed medical care.

According to officers, they then learned that there had been a disturbance between two family members which resulted in a 51-year-old Sheboygan woman being transported to a local hospital for several lacerations to her back and head.

A 21-year-old male that lived with the woman was also transported to the hospital for lacerations to his neck and a puncture wound to his chest, which police believe was self-inflicted. The man was eventually taken to Froedert Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

A knife was involved in this disturbance and has been recovered.

The incident is currently under investigation and officers say criminal charges are expected for the male when he recovers and is cleared to leave the hospital.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.