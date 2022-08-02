SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a number of suspicious fires that occurred in and around garbage dumpsters.

The fires happened on July 30, 2022, around 12:15 a.m. and primarily occurred behind businesses along South Business Drive from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.

The damage appears to be isolated to the dumpsters at this time.





Officers say they have obtained surveillance videos from area businesses that show a subject on a bicycle near the dumpsters when the fires are lit. The Sheboygan Police Department is attempting to identify the person in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. No further information was provided.

