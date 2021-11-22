Sheboygan Police Department reviewing safety plans for holiday parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)- Following the wake of the tragedy that struck the Waukesha Community on November 21, the Sheboygan Police Department wants the community to know safety is its number one priority.

The Department released a statement regarding the steps being taken to ensure the 29th annual Meijer Holiday Parade is fun and safe for everyone.

On Monday, November 22, the SPD commented on their Facebook that they are currently reviewing its safety plan for the annual parade.

The Department will be working alongside the Sheboygan Fire Department and the Department of Public Works to guarantee both traffic and pedestrian safety during the parade, just as they have in years past.

The SPD also comments on the tragedy that Waukesha is facing and also delivers a message of hope. Saying, “we share the grief.. that Waukesha now faces while holding firm to the belief that the community has the resilience to heal from it.”

The Sheboygan Jaycees presents the 29th annual Meijer Holiday Parade which is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 28, at 5 p.m. from the downtown area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman