SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a 25-year-old woman that was last seen on Saturday morning.

Officials say this woman has limited speech and was last seen in the 600 block of South 14th Street.

Authorities report she is around 5’0” and was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, striped white pajama pants, and brown boots.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3334.