Sheboygan Police Department seeking assistance identifying a dog who bit a person

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)- Sheboygan Police Department are looking for a dog who bit a woman’s right hand on Tuesday, July 27, on the hand at 5th and Vollrath Boulevard.

The SPD is asking the community to help locate this dog and its owner.

The dog is described as having black fur and having “longer” hair according to authorities. The animal is estimated to weigh about 60 pounds. The owner walking the dog in question was a male around 40-years old and was wearing a baseball cap and shorts.

The SPD asks if anyone has relevant information about this incident to call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333

No additional information was released at this time.

