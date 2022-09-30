SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has released the name of the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man that died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Police identified Todd A. Hitsman as the driver of the motorcycle and report that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Hitsman was approaching slowing and stopping vehicles at the traffic light of South 14th Street and Indiana Avenue but was unable to negotiate the traffic and crashed into the back of one of the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.