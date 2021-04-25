LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan police investigate early morning shots fired incident

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating an early morning shots fired incident that took place in the area.

According to the Department, on Sunday morning, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 700 block of S. Pier Drive for a report of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, police say they located the suspects involved in the incident and confirmed a weapon had been discharged.

Officials say there were no reported injuries and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan Police at (920) 459-3333.

