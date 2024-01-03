SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are investigating the deaths of a 66-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers responded to a residence on the 500 block of Euclid Avenue on Wednesday after a neighbor reported that they had not seen their neighbors since Monday and that there was a note taped to the mailbox.

When officers arrived, a note to the Sheboygan Police Department was located with a key to allow officers into the residence.

Officers entered the home and found the 66-year-old man and the 69-year-old woman, who were married. Preliminary investigations reveal that both died of gunshot wounds.

In addition, officers found instructions for funeral arrangements and the firearm believed to be involved.

The deaths remain under investigation at this time, and no additional details were provided.