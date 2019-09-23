UPDATE: One dead, one in custody in Sheboygan gun-related incident

MONDAY 9/23/19 7:20 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Sheboygan Police say one person has died and another has been taken into custody in connection with a gun-related incident on the city’s south side.

Officers say they discovered the victim at the scene while investigating the incident. Shortly after, officials say the suspect was taken into custody without incident in the immediate area.

Police say the weapon was recovered and the incident is not expected to be a random act.

According to a statement by Sheboygan Police, more information will be provided Tuesday.

