SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police say they are in the early stages of investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
Sheboygan Police say they responded to a disturbance call shortly befoere 6 a.m. at the intersection of S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue. They say an officer-involved shooting occurred and the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate the incident.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
WFRV Local 5 will provide more details as they become available.
Latest Stories
- 5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee
- Children’s Museum of Green Bay providing at-home summer time fun for families ahead of reopening
- Neenah Police searching for stabbing suspect
- Sheboygan Police investigating officer-involved shooting
- US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%