Sheboygan Police investigating officer-involved shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police say they are in the early stages of investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

Sheboygan Police say they responded to a disturbance call shortly befoere 6 a.m. at the intersection of S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue. They say an officer-involved shooting occurred and the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate the incident.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

