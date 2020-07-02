Live Now
LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan Police investigating officer-involved shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police say they are in the early stages of investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

Sheboygan Police say they responded to a disturbance call shortly befoere 6 a.m. at the intersection of S. 15th Street and Illinois Avenue. They say an officer-involved shooting occurred and the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate the incident.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

WFRV Local 5 will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

