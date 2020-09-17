LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan Police looking for information following hit-and-run

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police are looking for help identifying a vehicle and suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a man injured Wednesday night.

According to police, a 44-year-old man arrived at the emergency department of a local hospital shortly before 1:15 a.m. with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the 1600 block of N. 12th Street between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Sheboygan Police ask that if you were in the area during that time and witnessed the crash, or have information about the crash, to contact them at 920-459-3333.

You may also submit an anonymous tip to Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers via the website or by calling 1-877-CUF-THEM.

