1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan Police looking for man suspected for business burglaries, thefts from coin-operated machines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest responsible for at least two business burglaries and thefts to coin-operated machines that occurred over the past week.

Authorities say the suspect is possibly operating a gold or tan Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with a black bed liner.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

According to Sheboygan Police, the suspect is a man, possibly in his mid-30’s, wearing a white, flat-brimmed Milwaukee Brewers cap, white sneakers, a black hoodie, and a dark jacket with an Adidas logo on the back.

Anyone who recognize this subject or has any information about this or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"