Sheboygan Police looking for man suspected for business burglaries, thefts from coin-operated machines

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest responsible for at least two business burglaries and thefts to coin-operated machines that occurred over the past week.

Authorities say the suspect is possibly operating a gold or tan Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with a black bed liner.

According to Sheboygan Police, the suspect is a man, possibly in his mid-30’s, wearing a white, flat-brimmed Milwaukee Brewers cap, white sneakers, a black hoodie, and a dark jacket with an Adidas logo on the back.

Anyone who recognize this subject or has any information about this or other crimes is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

