Sheboygan P.D. search for suspect in armed robbery incident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery incident on Saturday night.

According to police, around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Mini Mart located on 1006 Geele Avenue for reports of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police say they learned that the suspect had approached the clerk behind the register to make a purchase when the suspect took out an object believed to be a weapon and demanded cash from the register.

Officials say the suspect then fled the Mini Mart with an undisclosed amount of money. No injures have been reported.

Sheboygan Police Department says the investigation remains active and the suspect is unknown and remains at large at this time.

The suspect is described to be a black man who is believed to be in his late teens to mid-late 20s. He was seen wearing dark gray shoes, light gray sweatpants, a black shirt with “Black Panther” in white lettering, a dark blue/black baseball cap with a red brim and white lettering on the front/rear panels, and a red face mask.

Anyone having information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers via the website at www.cuffthem.com or by calling 1-877-CUF-THEM.

Latest Stories