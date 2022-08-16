SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officers are asking the public for help in finding a suspect after a report of sexual assault happened at a local business.

According to a release, the report was on August 15 and happened around 12:45 p.m. at a business in the 3100 Block of South Business Drive.

Officers said the suspect ran from the scene before anyone could stop them. They do not know how the man is traveling.

The department reports the man is described as a black man in his early 30’s, around 6 feet tall, having short black hair, a muscular build, and weighing around 200 pounds.

Officers explained he might also have tattoos that cover both of his forearms and a tattoo on his neck that includes an “X”.

If you were in this area when this happened and you believe you saw this man or know somebody that fits this description, the department urges you to call (920) 459-3333 and speak with an officer.

You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by leaving a web tip online or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-CUF-THEM (1-877-283-8436).