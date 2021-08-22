Sheboygan police search for vehicle tied to recent thefts, 2 handguns stolen

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is searching for a vehicle that is believed to be tied to several recent thefts that took place on the south side of Sheboygan.

According to the Department, on Thursday, police investigated numerous thefts from vehicles occurring at businesses on the south side of town during the mid-day hours.

Police report several wallets, cash, credit cards, and two handguns were stolen. The working cameras were able to capture two photos of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the thefts. Police say they believe the vehicle is a dark blue Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.

“As individuals we can change many of the factors that leave us vulnerable to crime. As a community we can look out for each other and frustrate the efforts of even the most determined criminals,” wrote the Sheboygan Police Department.