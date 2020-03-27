Sheboygan Police to conduct ‘vehicle courtesy checks’ in neighborhoods

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police say they will be conducting vehicle courtesy checks in selected neighborhoods throughout the city this weekend.

Officers will be checking cars parked on the street to ensure the vehicles are locked and that valuables are not visible.

“Unlocked vehicles that contain valuables such as keys, electronics, and money are an attractive target for criminals. Please lock your vehicles and remove any valuable items to protect yourself from becoming the victim of a crime,” Sheboygan Police add.

Last month, Green Bay Police told WFRV Local 5’s Kris Schuller that auto thefts in Green Bay were on the rise and those committing the crimes are getting younger. For more on that story, click below:

