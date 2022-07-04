SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has provided an update on the lakefront fireworks show that was scheduled for Monday night.

According to a release, with the risk of rain and severe weather, those fireworks have been postponed to Tuesday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m.

Officers say the band tent and food vendors at Deland Park will remain open until 9:30 p.m. on Monday, but the fireworks have been postponed.

The City of Sheboygan welcomes you to continue celebrating the fourth of July festivities while staying dry under the tent.