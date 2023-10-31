SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Inclement weather has postponed Trick-or-Treating in the City of Sheboygan on Tuesday.

According to a post from the City of Sheboygan, organizers say that due to inclement weather conditions, the city’s Trick-or-Treat event for Tuesday night has been postponed.

“Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and the weather forecast poses potential risks,” said the City of Sheboygan. “We encourage you to celebrate indoors, enjoy some spooky movies, and have a cozy night with your loved ones.”

Trick-or-Treating in the City of Sheboygan will be rescheduled for November 1 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.