Sheboygan power outages affect intersections and traffic signals police caution community

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) -The Sheboygan Police Department confirm that various power outages are taking place throughout the city and advise residents to take caution.

Officials say on Wednesday evening power outages in Sheboygan began taking place and are affecting traffic signals at several intersections.

In response, officers report they are placing stop signs in place of the traffic signals and ask residents to approach the intersections with caution.

The Sheboygan Police Department say, “We are asking that you approach intersections with caution and stop for the stop signs. Drive safe!”