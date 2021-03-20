Sheboygan Public Safety Cadets Program now accepting applications

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department announced it is now accepting applications for its newly implemented, Sheboygan Public Safety Cadets Program.

The Sheboygan Public Safety Cadets Program is a national non-profit organization founded and managed by active and retired law enforcement officers and business leaders dedicated to preparing young adults ages 14 through 20, for careers and leadership in the public safety profession.

Officials say that this program is replacing the former Sheboygan Police Explorers program.

Police say an informational meeting is being held at the Sheboygan Police Department on March 30 at 7 p.m., for those interested in applying or learning more about the program.