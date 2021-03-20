LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan Public Safety Cadets Program now accepting applications

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives in Sheboygan County_-4044354683066171316

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department announced it is now accepting applications for its newly implemented, Sheboygan Public Safety Cadets Program.

The Sheboygan Public Safety Cadets Program is a national non-profit organization founded and managed by active and retired law enforcement officers and business leaders dedicated to preparing young adults ages 14 through 20, for careers and leadership in the public safety profession.

Officials say that this program is replacing the former Sheboygan Police Explorers program.

Police say an informational meeting is being held at the Sheboygan Police Department on March 30 at 7 p.m., for those interested in applying or learning more about the program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

The Driveway

Synergy helps athletes deal with double the sports workload

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start