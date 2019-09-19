UPDATE: 14-year-old arrested following gun hoax in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a hoax that put Sheboygan South High School in a lockdown Thursday.

Sheboygan Police say a report of a student with a handgun came in around 2 p.m. After further investigation, officials found the call to be false.

The investigation reportedly remains ongoing to determine who was responsible for the call.

Police say they determined the call was intended to cause fear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — Sheboygan Police Department says a report of a student with a handgun in Sheboygan South High School was a hoax.

According to officials, the report came in about 2:10 Thursday afternoon.

At the time of the call, a School Resource Officer was inside the school and reported that he was not aware of any issues going on inside the school.

Police say officers responded to the school and were unable to locate the caller or any evidence to suggest that any of the information in the originating phone call was true.

While the officers were investigating this incident, an ambulance was called to the school for an unrelated, medical problem inside the school.

There are no safety issues related to this report at the school or the surrounding area and no evidence that there was any person who was part of this call inside the school.

At this time, the investigation into where the phone call originated from is on-going.

There is no threat to the public or to any students inside South High School.

At this time, officers are still inside the school conducting that investigation. When this call began, the South High School went into lockdown. The school is in the process of lifting the lockdown and releasing students.