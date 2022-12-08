SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Sheboygan hit a major safety milestone in the month of November, as there were zero reports of a burglary.

The Sheboygan Police Department reports this is the first time in at least several decades that the city has not experienced any burglaries in a calendar month.

Burglaries are defined by Wisconsin law as someone entering a home or business without permission with the intent to steal or commit another felony.

Up until about a decade ago, Sheboygan residents and businesses were reporting more than 200 burglaries every year, with as many as 500 per year.

Since a recent peak in 2007, officials say there has been a steady downward trend, and through November this year, only 64 burglaries have been reported.

“We are grateful for residents and business owners who are willing to work with us on prevention efforts to bring about such a dramatic decline,” said the Sheboygan Police Department. “The reality is that almost every property crime is preventable, and by helping people recognize the simple things we can all do to avoid becoming a victim, together we have had a tremendous impact on the safety of our community.”

Officers say while there is a cause for celebration, there is still more work that can be done to prevent crime.

“Our hope is that this will help remind everyone to keep up safe practices and remember to do the same for other types of preventable crimes,” added the Sheboygan Police Department.

The city has experienced 29 thefts of vehicles so far this year, and in almost every case, the keys were left inside the vehicle.

“Everyone of those thefts could have been avoided by simply not leaving the keys in an unlocked car,” said officers. “Every time you park, every time you leave home, every time you go to bed, taking a few seconds to double-check that everything is secured is all it takes to help keep Sheboygan a safe place for everyone.”